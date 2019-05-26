Elections 2019
Ciaran Brogan elected in Letterkenny Electoral Area
Ciaran Brogan celebrates his election Picture: Brian McDaid
Cllr. Ciaran Brogan has been elected to Donegal Co. Council after he topped the poll in the Letterkenny Electoral Area.
Behind him party colleague Donal Coyle, Fine Gael's Jimmy Kavanagh and Independent Michael McBride are all on course to be elected.
Independent Kevin Bradley has polled very well and should also be elected.
But Sinn Féin have had a bad election and former Mayor Gerry McMonagle is in a battle to retain his seat, as is the party's Adrian Glackin.
A massive scramble for the final three seats is likely.
Fianna Fáil's Manus Kelly is in contention while Bernie Moran (FG) and Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú) will be hoping for favourable transfers to keep them in the hunt.
Cllr. Ciaran Brogan has been elected on the first count for the Letterkenny Electoral Area.
He topped the poll as widely forecast.
And his Fianna Fáil party is hopeful that it can secure three of the seven seats.
Electorate: 22,826
Total poll: 11,836
Invalid votes: 130
Valid Poll: 11,706
Quota: 1.464
First count
Letterkenny: 7 seats
Thoiba Ahmed (Independent) 525
Kevin Bradley (Independent) 993
Ciaran Brogan (Fianna Fáil) 1,570
Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil) 1,192
Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin) 799
Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) 1,233
Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil) 906
Michael McBride (Independent) 1,141
Charlie McClafferty (Independent) 459
Cathal McGlynn (Independent) 251
Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin) 839
Bernie Moran (Fine Gael) 741
Finnian O'Donnell (Independent) 201
Mary T Sweeney (Aontu) 856
Cllr. Ciaran Brogan elected. Surplus to be distributed.
