Ciaran Brogan elected in Letterkenny Electoral Area

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan has been elected to Donegal Co. Council after he topped the poll in the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

Behind him party colleague Donal Coyle, Fine Gael's Jimmy Kavanagh and Independent Michael McBride are all on course to be elected.

Independent Kevin Bradley has polled very well and should also be elected.

But Sinn Féin have had a bad election and former Mayor Gerry McMonagle is in a battle to retain his seat, as is the party's Adrian Glackin.

A massive scramble for the final three seats is likely.

Fianna Fáil's Manus Kelly is in contention while Bernie Moran (FG) and Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú) will be hoping for favourable transfers to keep them in the hunt.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan has been elected on the first count for the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

He topped the poll as widely forecast.

And his Fianna Fáil party is hopeful that it can secure three of the seven seats.

Electorate: 22,826

Total poll: 11,836

Invalid votes: 130

Valid Poll: 11,706

Quota: 1.464

First count

Letterkenny: 7 seats

Thoiba Ahmed (Independent) 525

Kevin Bradley (Independent) 993

Ciaran Brogan (Fianna Fáil) 1,570

Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil) 1,192

Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin) 799

Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) 1,233

Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil) 906

Michael McBride (Independent) 1,141

Charlie McClafferty (Independent) 459

Cathal McGlynn (Independent) 251

Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin) 839

Bernie Moran (Fine Gael) 741

Finnian O'Donnell (Independent) 201

Mary T Sweeney (Aontu) 856

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan elected. Surplus to be distributed.