DONEGAL EA: First Count - Niamh Kennedy tops the poll

Donegal Electoral Area First Count

Total electorate: 23,075

Total poll: 14,463

Invalid Votes: 165

Valid Poll: 14, 298

Quota: 2,043

John Boyle FG 791Cyril Brennan PBP 284

Tom Conaghan NP 944

Justin Coughlin NP 138

Diarmaid Doherty NP 389

Billy Grimes NP 868

Noel Jordan Sf 1535

Niamh Kennedy NP1540

Pauric Kennedy NP 735

Seamus Maguire NP 868

Philip McGlynn FF 521

Eimear McGuinness FF 497

Micheál McMahon SF 900

John McNulty FG J 978

Valerie McNulty NP 194

Roger Meehan FF 483

Micheal Naughton FF 1192

Sean O'Byrne NP 325

Barry Sweeny FG 1116

Returning officer Pauric Sheerin has indicated that the votes of the lowest performing candidate Justin Coughlin (138) will now be distributed with Coughlin eliminated from the contest.





