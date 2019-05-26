Elections 2019
DONEGAL EA: First Count - Niamh Kennedy tops the poll
Donegal Electoral Area First Count
Total electorate: 23,075
Total poll: 14,463
Invalid Votes: 165
Valid Poll: 14, 298
Quota: 2,043
John Boyle FG 791Cyril Brennan PBP 284
Tom Conaghan NP 944
Justin Coughlin NP 138
Diarmaid Doherty NP 389
Billy Grimes NP 868
Noel Jordan Sf 1535
Niamh Kennedy NP1540
Pauric Kennedy NP 735
Seamus Maguire NP 868
Philip McGlynn FF 521
Eimear McGuinness FF 497
Micheál McMahon SF 900
John McNulty FG J 978
Valerie McNulty NP 194
Roger Meehan FF 483
Micheal Naughton FF 1192
Sean O'Byrne NP 325
Barry Sweeny FG 1116
Returning officer Pauric Sheerin has indicated that the votes of the lowest performing candidate Justin Coughlin (138) will now be distributed with Coughlin eliminated from the contest.
