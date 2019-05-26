Jubilant scenes as Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig takes the first seat at Glenties LEA with 192 surplus

There were jubilant scenes as Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig took the first seat at the election count which was held at the Highland Hotel in Glenties this Sunday afternoon.

The Rosses-based councillor secured 2,077 first preference votes almost 1,000 more than his 2014 poll of 1,106.

Mac Giolla Easbuig, a fluent Irish speaker, is delighted to be elected on the first count and he thanked all those who helped him during the 6-week canvas.

"A special thanks goes to my father who was out day and night for the past couple of months canvassing.”

Speaking from the count-centre, he said that he was very much looking forward to the next five years: “I look forward to the next five years to use my seat, not just in day to day work, but to highlight social injustice in both our country as a whole and throughout the world.”

Wearing a t-shirt in support of the Craigavon Two campaign, Mac Giolla Easbuig discussed the importance of showing international solidarity with the oppressed in Palestine, the Basque country, and Catalonia.

“I will continue advocating for political prisoners, against the ongoing occupation of the six counties, and the military oppression against the working class communities in the six counties,” he said.

He said he will not take his vote for granted and promised to continue delivering for the people of the community.