Local Elections 2019
Frank Dolan (FG) elected on the fourth count in Manorhamilton Local Electoral Area
Fine Gael's Frank Dolan has been elected on the fourth count.
Sitting councillor, Frank Dolan, Fine Gael has been elected in the fourth count in the Manorhamilton LEA.
He was elected on a vote of 828 (quota 804) as he picked up an extra 60 votes following John Joe Dowdican's elimination.
He is the first Fine Gael councillor to be returned in Co Leitrim today.
