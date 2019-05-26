ELECTIONS 2019
No candidate reaches quota on second count in Glenties LEA
Surplus of 192 dispersed
No candidate has reached the quota of 1,815 in the Glenties LEA.
The second count is as follows:
Bonner Enda (FF): 914
Carr Brian (SF): 932
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,103
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,033
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,023
Molloy Anthony (FF): 928
Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,071
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,464
Rodgers Seamus (Lab): 562
Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 737
Whyte Liam (Ind): 844
Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig's surplus of 192 is now being dispersed.
