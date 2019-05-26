No candidate reaches quota on second count in Glenties LEA

No candidate has reached the quota of 1,815 in the Glenties LEA.

The second count is as follows:

Bonner Enda (FF): 914

Carr Brian (SF): 932

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,103

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,033

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,023

Molloy Anthony (FF): 928

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,071

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,464

Rodgers Seamus (Lab): 562

Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 737

Whyte Liam (Ind): 844

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig's surplus of 192 is now being dispersed.