No candidate reaches quota on second count in Glenties LEA

Surplus of 192 dispersed

No candidate has reached the quota of 1,815 in the Glenties LEA. 

The second count is as follows: 

Bonner Enda (FF): 914

Carr Brian (SF): 932

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,103

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,033

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,023

Molloy Anthony (FF): 928

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,071

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,464

Rodgers Seamus (Lab): 562

Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 737

Whyte Liam (Ind): 844

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig's surplus of 192 is now being dispersed. 