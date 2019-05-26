Overwhelming Yes vote nationally on referendum vote - 77% Yes vote in Donegal

The referendum to ease restrictions on divorce has passed, with 82.1% overall voting Yes, and 17.9% overall voting No.

In Donegal 77% voted in favour, the third lowest Yes vote in the country, the second lowest (76.6%) was in Leitrim. The Turnout in Donegal was 55.8%, 52,979 people voted Yes; 15,869 voted No.

The highest Yes vote was in Dún Laoghaire (86.7%), the lowest in Monaghan (75%).

The electorate was 3,397,636; turnout was 50.8%; spoiled votes 40,545

The regional breakdown was:

Connacht-Ulster

YES 79.0% (283,355)

NO 21.0% (75,421)

Dublin

YES 86.0% (318,909)

NO 14.0% (51,953)

Leinster (Excl Dublin)

YES 82.8% (383,981)

NO 17.2% (79,666)

Munster

YES 80.7% (397,947)

NO 19.3% (95,279)

How we voted in the north west:

DONEGAL

Turnout - 55.8%

YES 77.0% (52,979 Votes)

NO 23.0% (15,869 Votes)

LEITRIM

Turnout - 64.9%

YES 76.4% (12,517 Votes)

NO 23.6% (3,864 Votes)

SLIGO

Turnout - 60.5%

YES 80.4% (25,550 Votes)

NO 19.6% (6,239 Votes)