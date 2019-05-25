Political football: Sligo team manager set to score while Donegal's 1992 captain Anthony Molloy in a battle for a seat in Donegal

Sligo senior gaelic football team manager Paul Taylor looks certain to top the poll in the Ballymote-Tubbercurry in County Sligo according to the final tallies for that electoral area.

Taylor (pictured), who is also the Sligo senior gaelic football team boss, is sitting on 1,862 first preference votes according to tally figures compiled earlier today.

Taylor lined out for the Yeats county for 14 seasons and was one of their star performers throughout the 90's, during his playing career he also won six county titles for Eastern Harps.

Meanwhile in the Glenties Electoral Area a Donegal football legend, Anthony Molloy (pictured below with another Donegal great Brendan Dunleavy at the launch of Donal Reid's book) is in a battle to win a seat having secured (based on tally figures) 794 first preference votes. Whether that''s good enough to win him a seat remains to be seen as this is looking like a very close contest for those coming in behind poll topper Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig who is on 1,808 first preferences while Sinn Féin will be returning two councillors with John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh on 1,343 Marie Therese Gallagher on 1,044.