Letterkenny LEA - Sinn Féin in battle to keep two seats in Letterkenny

Fianna Fáil look certain to take at least two seats in Letterkenny with Sinn Féin struggling to retain its two seats.

Tallies for the Letterkenny LEA with all but two of the boxes show Ciaran Brogan (FF) on 1,434 first preferences is set to top the poll. Donal Coyle (FF) on 1,120, Michael McBride (Ind) on 1,115, Jimmy Kavanagh (FG)and 1,077, Kevin Bradley (Ind) 867, Manus Kelly (FF) 800, Gerry McMonagle (SF) 715, Bernie Moran (FG) 697, Adrian Glackin (SF) 720.

Fine Gael’s Jimmy Kavanagh is well placed to keep his seat and the independent candidate Kevin Bradley could be a surprise.

Gerry McMonagle and his colleague from Glen Swilly Adrian Glackin will battle for their seats with Fine Gael’s Bernie Moran, and Fianna Fail’s Manus Kelly.



