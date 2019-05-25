ELECTIONS 2019
Letterkenny LEA - Sinn Féin in battle to keep two seats in Letterkenny
Fianna Fáil's Ciaran Brogan to top poll
Tallies underway in Letterkenny
Fianna Fáil look certain to take at least two seats in Letterkenny with Sinn Féin struggling to retain its two seats.
Tallies for the Letterkenny LEA with all but two of the boxes show Ciaran Brogan (FF) on 1,434 first preferences is set to top the poll. Donal Coyle (FF) on 1,120, Michael McBride (Ind) on 1,115, Jimmy Kavanagh (FG)and 1,077, Kevin Bradley (Ind) 867, Manus Kelly (FF) 800, Gerry McMonagle (SF) 715, Bernie Moran (FG) 697, Adrian Glackin (SF) 720.
Fine Gael’s Jimmy Kavanagh is well placed to keep his seat and the independent candidate Kevin Bradley could be a surprise.
Gerry McMonagle and his colleague from Glen Swilly Adrian Glackin will battle for their seats with Fine Gael’s Bernie Moran, and Fianna Fail’s Manus Kelly.
Latest tallies from Letterkenny LEA:
Adrian Glackin (SF) 720
Bernie Moran (FG) 697
Jimmy Kavanagh (FG) 1077
Thoiba Ahmed (Ind) 467
Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) 589
Charlie McClafferty (Ind) 433
Ciaran Brogan (FF) 1,434
Donal Coyle (FF) 1,120
Finnian O Donnell (Ind) 272
Cathal McGlynn (Ind) 206
Michael McBride (Ind) 1,115
