Early Donegal EA Tally figures offer a mixed message

As early tally figures emerge for the Donegal Electoral Area, there are mixed messages for candidates, Tom Conaghan's vote in one Ballintra box has almost halved while Micheál Naughton has done well there according to tally figures while in a box from St Macartan's NS in Bundoran, Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) has done very well with Michael McMahon gaining 15 votes, a surprise to many. However, in another Bundoran box McMahon has 120 votes, so the message is very mixed. Already a trend of candidates voting for candidates in their own town/area in the Donegal EA is apparent



Box 127 Ballintra - (Incomplete listing)



Tom Conaghan Ind - 6

John Boyle FG - 4

Billy Grimes Ind -12

Noel Jordan SF - 10

Niamh Kenedy Ind - 4

Seamus Maguire Ind - 6

Philip McGlynn FF - 5

Emer McGuinness FF - 5

Michael McMahon SF - 15

John McNulty FG - 3

Valerie McNulty Ind- 3

Micheal Naughton FF - 35

Barry Sweeny FG - 10

St Mcartan's Bundoran (1 box - incomplete listing)

John Boyle FG 1

Cyril Brennan (PBP) - 13

Diarmaid Doherty Ind - 94

Billy Grimes Ind - 4

Noel Jordan SF 2

Niamh Kennedy Ind - 2

Pauric Kennedy Ind -1

Philip McGlynn FF - 46

Mick McMahon SF - 13

Valerie McNulty Ind - 1

Micheal Naughton FF - 4

Barry Sweeny FG - 11