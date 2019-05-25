Elections 2019

Letterkenny EA Tally figures show Brogan topping the poll

Tally figures for Letterkenny Electoral Area with 33 of 38 boxes opened show Ciaran Brogan of Fianna Fáil in a strong position - figures are as follows:  

Letterkenny: 7 seats

Thoiba Ahmed (Independent) 449

Kevin Bradley (Independent) 823

Ciaran Brogan (Fianna Fáil) 1246

Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil) 1070

Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin) 676

Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) 987

Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil) 785

Michael McBride (Independent) 783

Charlie McClafferty (Independent) 379

Cathal McGlynn (Independent) 200

Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin) 624

Bernie Moran (Fine Gael) 633

Finnian OíDonnell (Independent) 347

Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) 455