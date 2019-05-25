Elections 2019
Letterkenny EA Tally figures show Brogan topping the poll
Tally figures for Letterkenny Electoral Area with 33 of 38 boxes opened show Ciaran Brogan of Fianna Fáil in a strong position - figures are as follows:
Letterkenny: 7 seats
Thoiba Ahmed (Independent) 449
Kevin Bradley (Independent) 823
Ciaran Brogan (Fianna Fáil) 1246
Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil) 1070
Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin) 676
Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) 987
Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil) 785
Michael McBride (Independent) 783
Charlie McClafferty (Independent) 379
Cathal McGlynn (Independent) 200
Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin) 624
Bernie Moran (Fine Gael) 633
Finnian OíDonnell (Independent) 347
Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) 455
