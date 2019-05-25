BUNCRANA EA: Fianna Fáil's Canning set to top the poll, FG in trouble

The first votes been sorted and verified for the Donegal County Council elections today at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny are for the Buncrana Electoral Area.

Five seats are up for grabs.

Out-going councillors Paul Canning and Rena Donaghy are set to be returned for Fianna Fáil, while Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) and Independent Nicholas Crossan look certain to retain their seats.

However, out-going Fine Gael candidate Mickey Doherty looks set to lose his seat.

And this would mean that Fine Gael will have no councillor in the Buncrana Electoral Area. Unless Doherty gets massive transfers Sinn Féin look like getting a second seat as Terry Crossan has polled well.

The actual count will not take place until tomorrow for the Buncrana Electoral Area, and this will be in Carndonagh.

While tally figures are only a guide, they are a good indicator.

Tally figure for the electoral area reveal the following first preference votes:

Paul Canning (Fianna Fail) 1,518

Nicholas Crossan (Independent) 1,061

Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) 716

Mickey Doherty (Fine Gael) 475

Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) 1,213

Frankie Lavelle (Independent) 313

Michelle McKenna (Fine Gael) 294

Mark McKinney (Independent) 89

Joe Murphy (Aontú) 255

Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) 1,266

Sinead Stewart (Independent) 298

Tally figures are being compiled for the Carndonagh (North Inishowen) Electoral Area, where there are four seats available.