BUNCRANA EA: Fianna Fáil's Canning set to top the poll, FG in trouble
Tally figures put Paull Canning Fianna Fáil as a poll topper in Buncrana EA
The first votes been sorted and verified for the Donegal County Council elections today at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny are for the Buncrana Electoral Area.
Five seats are up for grabs.
Out-going councillors Paul Canning and Rena Donaghy are set to be returned for Fianna Fáil, while Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) and Independent Nicholas Crossan look certain to retain their seats.
However, out-going Fine Gael candidate Mickey Doherty looks set to lose his seat.
And this would mean that Fine Gael will have no councillor in the Buncrana Electoral Area. Unless Doherty gets massive transfers Sinn Féin look like getting a second seat as Terry Crossan has polled well.
The actual count will not take place until tomorrow for the Buncrana Electoral Area, and this will be in Carndonagh.
While tally figures are only a guide, they are a good indicator.
Tally figure for the electoral area reveal the following first preference votes:
Paul Canning (Fianna Fail) 1,518
Nicholas Crossan (Independent) 1,061
Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) 716
Mickey Doherty (Fine Gael) 475
Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) 1,213
Frankie Lavelle (Independent) 313
Michelle McKenna (Fine Gael) 294
Mark McKinney (Independent) 89
Joe Murphy (Aontú) 255
Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) 1,266
Sinead Stewart (Independent) 298
Tally figures are being compiled for the Carndonagh (North Inishowen) Electoral Area, where there are four seats available.
