Fianna Fáil topping poll in south Inishowen but Fine Gael in trouble

Tallies show Fianna Fáil’s outgoing councillor Paul Canning is set to top the poll in the Buncrana local electoral area.

The first boxes have been tallied in the five-seat LEA and already a potential casualty of the local elections has been identified.

Fine Gael outgoing county councilor Mickey Doherty is in a battle to keep his seat with just 6.3%.

Paul Canning and his party colleague Rena Donaghey look set to cross the line first. Jack Murray (SF) is on 16.9% and Buncrana-based independent Nicholas Crossan also looks set to retain his seat with 14%. Sinn Fein will be hopeful of a second seat with first-time candidate Terry Crossan on 9.5%.

Cllr Doherty’s running mate Michelle McKenna has just polled under 4% of first preferences.

The splitting of Inishowen into two local electoral areas had looked like it could cause difficulties for Cllr Doherty who lost his seat in 2014 but was co-opted to replace John Ryan who stepped down last year.

The Quigley’s Point-based candidate lost much of his natural hinterland to the Carndonagh LEA under the redrawing of the boundaries.

Initial tallies from the Carndonagh LEA also show strong showings From Martin McDermott (FF), Albert Doherty (SF) and Martin Farren (Lab).