Donegal TD says lessons have not been learned as tally indicates poor Fianna Fáil performance in Midlands North West

Fianna Fáil TD Pat the Cope Gallagher says "lessons have not been learned" following indications from the RTÉ/TG4 exit poll that the party has garnered just 9% for the party in Midlands/North West.

He said he was very disappointed to see the RTÉ/TG4 exit poll show just 9% for the party, which he said he would not have expected in his wildest dreams.

Lessons have not been learned from the last election, he said, when he lost his European Parliament seat by just over 200 votes.

At that election Mr Gallagher made it known that he was very unhappy with the party strategy and his concerns proved well-founded when running mate Thomas Byrne effectively proved too strong a candidate with neither getting a seat despite the fact that both performed strongly.

In 2014 he said the strategy of running two candidates was wrong and he said the party had made the same mistake again.