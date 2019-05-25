A real buzz at Donegal vote sorting in Letterkenny

Huge numbers of people queued outside the Aura Lesiure Centre in Letterkenny this morning to gain access to the sorting of votes for the local, European and referendum votes.

Sorting got underway shortly after 9am and 35 boxes from each electoral area have or will be opened and with eagle-eyed tally people watching those votes being sorted before they are brought to five centres across the county for actual counting tomorrow, it's anticipated that the tally figures will give very strong pointers as to where the votes went.

Outgoing Cllr Frank mcBrearty pictured at the sorting of votes at the Aura Lesiure Centre in Letterkenny this morning Picture: Brian McDaid