17 candidates contesting Midlands-North-West constituency in the European election

The Midlands-North-West constituency sees 17 candidates vying for the four seats on offer.

Sitting MEPS Mairéad McGuinness (Fine Gael), Matt Carthy (Sinn Féin) and Luke Ming Flanagan (Independent) are seeking re-election but the decision by Marian Harkin not to seek re-election has opened the door for other candidates to prosper.

Fianna Fáil are putting forward Cavan-Monaghan TD, Brendan Smith, alongside Anne Rabbitte TD, while Fine Gael's second candidate is former Rose of Tralee, Maria Walsh.

Others in the race are Saoirse McHugh (Green Party), Dominic Hannigan (Labour), Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit), Michael O'Dowd (Renua), Patrick Greene (Direct Democracy Ireland), and Independents Peter Casey, Fidelma Healy-Eames, Dilip Mahapatra, James Miller, Diarmaid Mulcahy, Olive O'Connor.

The full list of candidates in alphabetical order are:

Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit)

Matt Carthy (Sinn Féin)

Peter Casey (Independent)

Luke Ming Flanagan (Independent)

Patrick Greene (Direct Democracy Ireland)

Dominic Hannigan (Labour)

Fidelma Healy-Eames (Independent)

Mairead McGuinness (Fine Gael)

Saoirse McHugh (Green Party)

Dilip Mahapatra (Independent)

James Miller (Independent)

Diarmaid Mulcahy (Independent)

Olive O'Connor (Independent)

Michael O'Dowd (Renua)

Anne Rabbitte (Fianna Fáil)

Brendan Smith (Fianna Fáil)

Maria Walsh (Fine Gael)