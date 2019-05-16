A former Rose of Tralee and rock legend Rory Gallagher cross paths in Donegal

Guitar legend the late Rory Gallagher is immortalised in the town of his birth - Ballyshannon - by a magnificent statue and over the years the statue has proved a magnet for many wishing to take their photographs.

A short time ago this (Thursday) evening the statue proved a natural gathering point for former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh who is seeking election for Fine Gael to the European parliament.

Maria was welcomed by local supporters of county council candidate Barry Sweeny who has a well documented affinity to Rory Gallagher also.