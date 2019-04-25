Matt Carthy MEP to officially launch his re-election campaign on Saturday

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy will officially launch his re-election campaign this Saturday, April 27 at a special event in Dundalk, Co Louth.



The campaign launch will take place in An Táin Arts Centre at 2pm on Saturday. Sinn Féin Party Leader Mary Lou MacDonald, former party leader Gerry Adams and TD Pearse Doherty will be in attendance.



Ahead of the event Carthy said: “I am extremely proud of my record as a representative in the European Parliament, as part of a team of Sinn Féin MEPs, over the past five years. We have delivered on all the issues that matter, including Brexit. I look forward to going before the electorate on the basis of our record of work and on the Sinn Féin policy platform. We have a vision for a better, fairer united Ireland in a radically reformed EU. I am asking voters across this vast constituency to endorse that vision.



“Saturday’s launch is a public event! I have already been to every corner of my constituency on a regular basis since my election in 2014. I look forward to returning to every town, village and parish between now and May 24th. This election will be a tough one but we’re up for it. I hope to see a large turnout at our launch so that we can set out our intention to maintain a Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands North West who will continue to fight for Ireland.”