Elderly Castlefin man fends off would be robber

Gardaí have appealed for information following an attempted burglary that occurred in Carricknashane, Castlefin on last Sunday, November 10.

An elderly man heard a knock at the side door of the house around 1.30am and when he opened the door, he was confronted by a male in a balaclava.

The male attempted to gain entry to the house by force and demanded money but the elderly man managed to fend him off and the would-be robber left empty handed.

Gardaí have described the male intruder as being tall and thin wearing grey clothing.

"If anyone was in that area around the time and seen a male matching that description then please call gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 9167100 or the confidential number on 1800 666 111.