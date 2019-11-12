Donegal woman wins €29,000 for her husband on Winning Streak

A Donegal woman won €29,000 for her husband on Winning Streak when she played in his place on the National Lottery TV game show last Saturday.

Margaret O’Leary from Ballybofey certainly did her husband Joe proud as she won him €29,000 from the RTÉ One hit game show.

Joe O’Leary admitted that he “almost died of shock” when he heard his name called out of the Winning Streak drum, to appear on this week’s show. It was the last thing he expected to hear while watching the TV game show, mainly because he had no idea that he had a ticket in the drum. Mystified he turned to Margaret, who was grinning from ear to ear having had put his name on the scratch card with three stars earlier that week. Joe nominated Margaret to go on the programme in his place.

Margaret was more than happy to do it as she stated that out of the pair, she is the “one that does all of the talking”. The couple who will be married 60 years next year, have two sons both of whom are living abroad. Their son Sean is a soldier with the Irish Army and he has been stationed in Lebanon for many years. His son, Margaret’s grandson, Christopher is also in the Army. Sean is married to Angela and they have two daughters: Danielle and Laura. The whole family will be reunited this Christmas as next week Christopher and Sean will go on leave and return to Ireland for the festive period.

Margaret’s other son Stephen lives in Birmingham, England and is married to Keita and have two children, Courtney and Martin. The family will be watched on from the RTÉ Player last Saturday evening. It will certainly be a Happy Christmas in the O’Leary household this year.

