JML Transport Ltd Donegal requires drivers
JML Transport Ltd, Convoy, Co Donegal require drivers with class CE licence (artic).
- Candidates must be over 23 years old for insurance purposes.
- It is preferred that candidates have at least 1 years' HGV driving experience.
- Must hold a current, endorsement free HGV licence, digital tachograph card and up to date CPCs.
- Must be flexible to drive and work in UK.
- Full-time and part-time work available.
- If you meet the above requirements we want to hear from you. Please ring John on 086 8364400 or email stephen@jmlgroup.net.
