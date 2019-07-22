SPONSORED CONTENT

JML Transport Ltd Donegal requires drivers

JML Transport Ltd, Convoy, Co Donegal require drivers with class CE licence (artic).

  • Candidates must be over 23 years old for insurance purposes.
  • It is preferred that candidates have at least 1 years' HGV driving experience.
  • Must hold a current, endorsement free HGV licence, digital tachograph card and up to date CPCs.
  • Must be flexible to drive and work in UK.
  • Full-time and part-time work available.
  • If you meet the above requirements we want to hear from you. Please ring John on 086 8364400 or email stephen@jmlgroup.net.