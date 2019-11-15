Lifetime Award for Donegal based journalist

As revealed in our Thursday edition veteran journalist Paddy Clancy received the top accolade in the Mansion House in Dublin this evening

Paddycand his wife Bernie live in Rossnowlagh overlooking Donegal Bay in semi-retirement however the news hound is still very much alive in this legend of Fleet St and Burgh Quay

Clancy has a wealth of tales - the first papal visit to Ireland, Bloddy Sunday in the bog side. Secret meetings with various and dangerous groups in the north in an attempt to broker release of hostages, meeting death first hand in Somalia ......... but perhaps one of the assignments that has given him the most satisfaction in his career was being instrumental in bringing a young girl out of a life threatening coma.