Another culinary award for Donegal

Many years in 1992 Anthony Molloy brought back an All Ireland title to Ardara in the guise of the Sam Maguire.



Last weekend Michael and Charlene Kennedy brought back another All Ireland to the Hills (now Michaelane's) when they won the All Ireland Gastro Pub - a major achievement after being open.such a short time

Dropping in last weekend we found the award well deserved - designed in the traditional format with a lot of deep coloured wood. The food was simply superb and the welcome was what one would expect in Ardara

Another great addition to the successful tourism village