Lord of the Dance for Donegal man
Dancing around Europe for Christmas
Gerard Byrne with Lord of the Dance
The next month will see Gerard Byrne travelling the length and breath of Europe with the world famous Lord of the Dance troupe which begins this week
the multiple world champion has spent the Summer dancing In Killarney and at the Rose of Tralee as well as a season with Titanic Dance as well as guesting with Riverdance.
After the current tour Gerard will join up with many of his Donegal colleagues in Riverdance
