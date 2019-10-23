Donegal restaurant takes gold once again

On Tuesday night the multi- award-winning Chandpur Restaurant in Donegal Town picked up another gold award when they took the Best Chef award at a ceremony in the Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne.

In her acceptance speech Susan Miah said that along with her husband Rana they set up the restaurant ten years ago and through hard work and dedication and a very loyal customer base, they had gone from strength.

“Our customers and our team are our most valuable assets,” she said.

In Donegal town the restaurant has played host to many prominent celebrities but Susan tends to play down that aspect. “We allow customers to eat in peace without any intrusion - I suppose that's why they keep coming back.”

Visitors in the past have included “No ordinary Naan” Christy Moore, Ireland skipper Seamie Coleman Jason Quigley , who went to school with Susan's son, Scott and of course more recently, Imelda May who raved about both the restaurant and the south of Donegal for many weeks on her very popular Instagram a/c.

Susan said: “We don't like to refer to any one cusomer as VIP, everyone who comes through our doors are all VIP'S.