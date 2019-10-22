Donegal excels in national hospitality awards

More than 150 representatives of the country’s top hotels gathered last night at The Crowne Plaza Hotel Blanchardstown in Dublin to recognise the champions of the hospitality industry.

The Hotel Awards Ireland did not only celebrate hotels but also other forms of overnight accommodation, including; resorts, inns, lodges, serviced apartments and guest houses amongst others.

Whether they are solo travellers, families looking for their annual trip, groups that are looking for unforgettable adventures in the countryside, or romantic couples looking for a short gateway, these winners offer exceptional services to meet any demand of their guests.

The awards provided a platform to thank those who constantly deliver memorable experiences to visitors, enhancing tourism in Ireland.

A Spokesperson for The Hotel Awards Ireland 2019 said: “The customer expectations have been increased but these winners are the experts in offering great hospitality, making Ireland a top destination for travellers."

The Donegal award winners were as follows:

Country Hotel Of The Year: Castle Grove Country House Hotel (Letterkenny)

Best Budget Hotel Of The Year: Tullyarvan Mill Hostel (Buncrana)

Best Holiday Lodge Of The Year: Gateway lodge (Donegal town)

Hotel Team Of The Year: Silver Tassie Hotel (Letterkenny)

Conference Hotel Of The Year: The Marker Hotel (Buncrana)

B&B Of The Year Ulster: The River House (Dungloe)

Boutique Hotel Of The Year Ulster: Moville Boutique Hostel (Moville)

Boutique Hotel Of The Year Overall Winner: Moville Boutique Hostel (Moville)

Independent Hotel Of The Year Ulster: Silver Tassie Hotel (Letterkenny)

Independent Hotel Of The Year Overall Winner: Silver Tassie Hotel (Letterkenny)

Wedding Hotel Of The Year Ulster: Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa (Ballyliffin)

Hotel Of The Year Ulster: Shandon Hotel & Spa (Portnablagh)

Pictured above are Craig and Katie Loughman of the Gateway Lodge in Donegal town