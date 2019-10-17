Donegal choir to sing for President Michael D Higgins

Anybody who has seen the Bluestack Foundation Choir performing in recent weeks will be amazed at what this group have achieved in the short period of just over a year and now this weekend they are all set to bring their passion to the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

Last night (Wednesday) saw the final rehearsal for the choir as they embark on a trip of a lifetime to perform in the venue that is very well known to us all with the National Youth Orchestra at the Beyond Limits 19 Summit in front of President Michael D.Higgins

The event is being held by the Ombudsman For Children’s office on this Saturday, October 19 and is supported by RTE 2FM and the first of its kind in Ireland. The summit will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The summit will be opened by President Michael D Higgins and closed by our very own Bluestack Foundation Choir which is a major achievement and honour,

Just a few weeks we attended one of their disco nights and the later a rehearsal of the choir with the National Ombudsman, Dr Niall Muldoon. It was an absolute joy to be there with this group who just bounced with energy, showed no inhibitions or nerves and were just living life to the full.

Dr. Muldoon had heard them on a visit to his native town of Donegal and knew immediately that they would be perfect for this occasion.

Beyond Limits 19 is about empowering young people with disabilities, amplifying the voice of young people with disabilities, and providing a platform for conversations about inclusion.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation has been enhancing the lives of people with Disabilities across Donegal since 2002 and established the choir in August 2018

It has not only grown to a fully inclusive group of 36 members but has gone from strength to strength performing across Donegal and showcasing the amazing talent, ability, energy and personalities of its members.

There is something very moving about watching this group perform, each member brings their own unique contribution to the overall performance. Some members are not singers, but they dance, perform and express themselves in ways that communicate clearly how much they enjoy music, enjoy being together and particularly enjoy performing. Like all choirs there are a couple of stars who shine in the limelight, bringing a great sense of fun to their performances.

Wendy Mc Carry, the manager at the Bluestack Foundatin said: “Donegal is very proud to see the Bluestack Foundation Choir being chosen for this special accolade and we wish them all the very best on Saturday. Wherever they go they bring so much joy and inspiration to whoever they meet.

“For many, this will be a totally new experience and even for GAA fans we will all be seeing Croke Park in a totally different light..”