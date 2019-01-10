NEWS
Gardaí investigating attack on speed detection van
Incident of criminal damage being probed
Stock image
Gardaí are investigating an attack on a speed detection van in Donegal.
An investigation has been launched by gardaí in Raphoe to the incident which occurred on the Derry Road, Raphoe at around 12am on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage involving a Go-Safe van.
Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
