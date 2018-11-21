Donegal County Council meets to agree budget

County councillors are meeting in Lifford this morning to agree a budget for 2019.

The draft budget which has been presented to councillors provides for expenditure of just under €146m for next year.

The council had a revenue deficit at the end of last year of just under €9m, an improvement from 2013 when the deficit stood at just under €18m.

The council’s chief executive Seamus Neely said in the budget book that Donegal is likely to be impacted by Brexit more than any other council area.

Mr Neely said he believes the council has in the past five to eight years struck a good balance between establishing a solid sustainable financial position while ensuring sufficient expenditure to maintain the delivery of key services.

