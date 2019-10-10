YOURS Intergenerational Project launched in Donegal

A new and exciting intergenerational project that will see young people and older people from across Donegal coming together for a diverse range of activities was officially launched this week by Cllr. Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal Peace Partnership in Donegal County Museum.

The YOURS Project is an Intergenerational Project and aims to bring young people and older people together to promote greater understanding and respect between generations and is being delivered under the auspices of the Donegal Peace IV Action Plan.

This exciting initiative is supported by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the SEUPB. Match-funding for this project has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday afternoon Cllr. Canning said “This is an exciting project and one that will see young people and older people coming together to get to know each other and to have some fun. It is about the young and old sharing their stories and developing strong positive relationships that will lead to greater levels of understanding and appreciation in our communities.”

This project is funded under the PEACE IV Programme which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and delivered locally through the Donegal PEACE IV Partnership.

The YOURS project is being delivered by Donegal County Council and activities are already underway with weekly ‘‘Walk and Ponder’ events taking place in Raphoe and Ballyshannon where groups in both towns come together each week to meet, walk and talk about things that are important to them. A very enjoyable dance group was formed that meet weekly to share experiences and dance. Other events planned include a soccer initiative, shared skills classes and a ‘male active’ programme.

Research shows that intergenerational practice is inclusive, building on the positive resources that the young and old have to offer each other and those around them and this project will compliment and build on previous cross community initiatives and is designed to break down barriers, building bridges and forming new relationships.

Anyone interested in taking part in this project or in supporting the project in any way should contact Donegal County Council by emailing sharleen.tinney@donegalcoco.ie .