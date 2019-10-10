Donegal support after the death of a son or daughter

Anam Cara, the organisation that supports parents after the death of a child, will host a Bereavement Information Evening for bereaved parents in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Ballymacarry Lower on Tuesday 22nd October at 7pm.

Anam Cara is a national organisation that provides bereaved parents with safe and comfortable forums where they can connect with other bereaved mothers and fathers who will understand the depth of their loss and grief led by a professional facilitator.

One bereaved mother who attends Anam Cara meetings said: “It's made me realise I am not going crazy, and there is a whole group of ordinary people like me who feel the very same after losing a child. It's great to feel supported and have someone to talk to who understands”.

A guest speaker experienced in supporting bereaved parents will talk for about forty minutes. Afterwards there’ll be an opportunity to speak/listen to other bereaved parents or to speak to the professional should you have any questions or concerns. Anam Cara events are open to all bereaved parents regardless of the age their child died, the circumstances of their death or whether this was recent or not.

As well as face-to-face services, Anam Cara has produced an eight-booklet Information Pack, written by bereaved parents with the more recently bereaved in mind, on topics such as ‘A dad’s grief’, ‘Supporting my family’, ‘Coping with the sudden death of your child’ and ‘Living with no surviving children’. The Information Pack is posted out free of charge on request.

Also, on www.anamcara.ie, parents can watch short videos with testimonies from bereaved parents, including couples, who have attended Anam Cara events. For more information or to order a free copy of the Anam Cara Information Pack, email info@anamcara.ie or ring their Information Line on 085 2888 888.