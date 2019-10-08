Two Donegal teenagers rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

Two teenage boys have been rushed to hospital after being struck by a bus.

The collision took place between on the main road between Mountcharles and Inver at around 4.50pm today (Tuesday). Emergency services attended the scene and the two young people were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.