Digital hub to open in Cill Chárthaigh before end of year

A new digital hub is to be opened in Cill Chárthaigh before the end of the year.

Six new innovation and digital hubs will be opened in Donegal, Údarás na Gaeltachta has said, to bring the total here to seven.

The new gteic innovation and digital hubs in Donegal are part of 31 such facilities around the country which will provide 500 desk spaces for innovators, entrepreneurs, remote workers and businesses throughout seven Gaeltacht counties.

The gteic hubs, tailored to suit each unique location, will include hot desk and shared space facilities for remote workers and workers in addition to fully equipped office spaces and incubation units with high-speed internet access to facilitate innovation and concept development.

Seven hubs have already been opened across the country including one in Gaoth Dobhair.

Another hub is to be opened in Cill Chárthaigh before the end of the year and a further five are to be opened in

Árainn Mhór, Toraigh, An Tearmann, An Clochán Liath and Carraig Airt.

The gteic digital hubs will provide a vibrant network of high speed broadband facilities in rural Gaeltacht areas to stimulate job creation, to assist remote working, to encourage and enable the return of Diaspóra na Gaeltachta, to facilitate concept development and new business and to develop a community of hubs where the unique Gaeltacht culture drives creativity and innovation.

Udaras says that an opportunity of improved work-life balance will not be the only benefit of gteic membership. A reciprocal arrangement agreed with the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin means that any member of the GEC can avail of the gteic facilities anywhere along the network and members of the gteic digital community can avail of the facilities in GEC in Dublin free of charge.Údarás na Gaeltachta has invested over €1.5 million in the development of the hubs, with additional funding in excess of €3.5 million from the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund by year end.

The new gigabit enabled Gaeltacht network is to be launched by Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and Islands, Seán Kyne today, Wednesday.