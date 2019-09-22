Donegal News
Serious road collision outside Donegal Town
N15 closed between Donegal Town and Ballybofey
The N15 road between Donegal Town and Ballybofey is closed
A very serious road traffic collision at Clar just outside Donegal Town has resulted in the closure of the main N15 between Donegal Town and Ballybofey.
Gardai say the road is shut and will remain shut overnight into tomorrow.
Diversions are in place.
Gardai have asked that all large vehicles/heavy goods vehicles travel via Glenties please.
