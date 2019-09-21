Donegal remembers Spanish Armada events of 1588

A ceremony of remembrance and salute at the Duquesa Santa Ana monument to the Armada fallen took place yesterday afternoon in Killybegs.



Among those present was the Spanish Ambassador to Ireland Ildefonso Castro and members from the Spanish Navy Vessel ESPS CENTINELA

Their visit coincided with a number of events taking place in North Sligo by Spanish Armada Ireland this weekend to commemorate the loss of three other Spanish Armada galleons in 1588 at Streedagh beach.

Also in attendance were members of the Donegal GAP History and Heritage Grouo who were responsible for the erection of the memorial in Donegal.