Donegal woman bakes best brown bread

The truth is out - Inver has best brown bread

Matt Britton

Reporter:

Matt Britton

Email:

matt.britton@donegaldemocrat.com

Samara Ward

Samara Ward, Ireland;s Brown Bread Champion

This afternoon Inver woman Samara Ward  scooped the top accolade at the National Ploughing Championships 2019 in the baking section by consistently baking the best brown bread in the competition sponsored by ALDI.

No doubt there will be copious amounts of freshly baked brown bread to go with the great selection of seafood caught off Inver Bay.

Sincere congratulations to Samara