Donegal woman bakes best brown bread
The truth is out - Inver has best brown bread
Samara Ward, Ireland;s Brown Bread Champion
This afternoon Inver woman Samara Ward scooped the top accolade at the National Ploughing Championships 2019 in the baking section by consistently baking the best brown bread in the competition sponsored by ALDI.
No doubt there will be copious amounts of freshly baked brown bread to go with the great selection of seafood caught off Inver Bay.
Sincere congratulations to Samara
