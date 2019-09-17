Wetherspoons to expand in Ireland - could Donegal be on their map?

One of Britain’s best known pub chains could be eyeing up Donegal.

Wetherspoons has previously revealed that it wants to expand its operations the Republic of Ireland.

And it now appears that the chain could have up to 30 new outlets.

Given Letterkenny’s population and reputation as a social hot-spot, it would be no surprise if Wetherspoons ups its interest soon.

It currently operates seven pubs in the Republic with four outlets in Northern Ireland, including one in Derry.

Its colourful chairman Tim Martin - who is a keen Brexiteer - told the Sunday Business Post that “If things go well, we might have 20 or 30 pubs here in 10 or 15 years.”

In the latest financial year, Wetherspoons, which has more than 900 pubs in Britain, returned profits of over £100 million on turnover of in excess of £1.8 billion (sterling).

Recently, the company has opened a number of hotels as well.