Gold and silver for Katie George and Eve

Ireland's golden girls, Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal continued their good form at the World Championships last night taking silver in the road race at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships. The pair were so close to the win but in a tight finish New Zealand took gold with Poland in third place.

Katie George who has her roots firmly established in Mountcharles and Eve have continued their dominance with a third UCI Paracycling World Championships TT title on Thursday night

It’s the third year in succession their tandem has come away from the Worlds with the iconic rainbow bands where they beat all comers by a very significant margin.