Cabinet meeting in Donegal tomorrow

The Cabinet is meeting in Donegal tomorrow in what is a rare event for the county.

The meeting is taking place in Glencolmcille.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Government ministers, including Donegal TD and education minister Joe McHugh, are due in Glencolmcille at around 11.30am with the meeting getting underway at 12 noon.

The meeting is the final Cabinet meeting before the summer recess with the next meeting due to take place in September.

Liam Ó Cuinneagáin of Oideas Gael in Glencolmcille said the meeting would be a unique occasion for the village and the county.

“This will be a unique occasion for Glencolmcille and the Donegal Gaeltacht. We are greatly honoured to host this historic event during our Scoil Theanga agus Culúir," he said.

The Cabinet has met in the county before when Bertie Ahern brought his ministers to Glenveagh National Park in 2002.