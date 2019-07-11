Death in US of Patrick (Pat) Boyle, Aughlim, Donegal town and New York

The death occurred on Monday of Patrick (Pat) Boyle, Aughlim, Donegal and USA.

Born in 1926, Patrick left Ireland for England and shortly afterward he set sail for the United States where met and married Mary Bella (Maureen) Meehan, Drumboarty. They went on to have a family of two girls and five boys. Patrick along with his cousin John Hilley bought The Stone House Bar, which was a ‘must’ to visit for anyone from this side of the pond who was living in or visiting the area.

On retirement the family moved to Breezy Point and following the death of his beloved Maureen and minor health issues Par moved to the home of his son Paddy in Long Island where he happily spent his final years.

Pat was a frequent visitor to Donegal, his last visit being just six years ago along with some of his family. He loved to return to Aughlim and had such a keen memory of his days growing up. He would capture an audience recalling events of his youth, with his dancing blue eyes and smiling face. Pat loved to meet up with old friends over a glass of Guinness in town, and had a keen eye for a good horse too!

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his wife Maureen and infant son Donal; by sister Maureen Gallagher, Ballyshannon; Lily Gallagher, Donegal; brother John Boyle, Chesterfield and will be missed by his brothers Frank, USA, and Donal and Joseph, Donegal.