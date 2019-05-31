Gerry McLaughlin's 'Fermanagh Local Legends' book launched by former GAA President Peter Quinn

It may have been a Fermanagh book, but Gerry McLaughlin's 'Local Legends' of Fermanagh was launched on Donegal soil on Friday night in the Rockfield National School hall, just inside the Donegal border.

A capacity crowd turned out for the launch, which was carried out by former GAA President, Peter Quinn, who complimented Gerry on his work on the book.

Among the other speakers on the night were Fr Brian D'Arcy and former Donegal team manager Brian McEniff. All the speakers spoke of Gerry's passion for his work.

Gerry McLaughlin's neighbour and friend Sylvester Maguire acted as MC.

They travelled from all parts of Fermanagh and Donegal to be present, among them former Fermanagh goalkeeper, Cormac McAdam, who is featured in the 'Local Legends' book.

Gerry McLaughlin thanked all who had helped him bring the book to fruition, not least the now defunct Fermanagh News, who had carried the profiles of the individuals which had made up the 82 'Local Legends'.

The book runs to 330 pages and commits to history the lives of many people who have shaped various aspects of life in Fermanagh in the last century.

The book retails at £20/€25 and is available in local outlets, with all proceeds going to the Rockfield NS Community Centre.