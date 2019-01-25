Former Donegal County Councillor JJ Reid has died

Donegal and the Finn Valley are mourning the death of former Donegal County Councillor and businessman JJ Reid this morning.

The former Fine Gael Councillor from Knockfair, Stranorlar passed away on Thursday night in Letterkenny University Hospital. He was in his 80s and had been ill for some time.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday with his remains leaving the family home on Sunday morning at 10.20am for 11am requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.