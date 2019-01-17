Donegal ETB’s 2019 Further Education and Training Fair is on January 23rd

Donegal ETB’s annual Further Education and Training (FET) Fair will take place on Wednesday, 23 January in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

The Fair attracts over one thousand adults and young people each year, making it the county’s largest event to explore education and training opportunities.

For those who would like to take a different path in 2019, Donegal ETB’s FET Fair is the ideal opportunity to investigate what education and training opportunities are available locally and find out how Donegal ETB and other providers can help people to meet their education and training needs.

There will be a wide range of options available; part-time and full-time learning, courses to help refresh the basics or develop knowledge in a range of areas of interest, including courses for recreation and courses to improve employment prospects.

Donegal ETB FET staff will be there on the day to talk through what Donegal ETB has to offer. Those attending can also speak to current learners to find out firsthand what it’s like to undertake a FET course with Donegal ETB. Information will be available on Apprenticeships, Traineeships and industry certified courses and attendees can try their hand at augmented reality welding. Many of Donegal ETB’s FET courses are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020; representatives from ESF will also be available to speak to on the day.

OPPORTUNITIES

Progression opportunities for learners will be represented through Colleges of Further Education, ITs and universities, while information on how to support a return to learning will also be available through Citizens Information, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and SUSI Student Grants.

Donegal ETB’s Director of Further Education and Training (FET), Cróna Gallagher said, “People should take the time on 23 January to find out how Donegal ETB’s FET Service can help them to go further in developing their skills and to find out about the many education and training options available throughout the county. As the largest FET provider in the county, with over 11,000 learners completing courses with us in more than 120 venues in 2018, we offer opportunities to upskill, retrain, gain on the job work experience and progress onto further and higher education.”

MORE INFORMATION

For more information please contact Donegal ETB’s Adult Guidance and Information Service on 0749178088 or email adultguidance@donegaletb.ie or visit them at 2nd Floor, McKendrick Place, Pearse Road, Letterkenny.

Further updates on the 2019 FET Fair can be found on Donegal ETB’s website (www.donegaletb.ie/news) and Twitter, Facebook (@DonegalETB) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/comp

any/donegaletb.ie) accounts by following #FETFair2019.