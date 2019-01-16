Cold snap on the way for Donegal

A cold snap is on the way with wintry showers, frost and ice forecast.

Met Éireann says there will be scattered heavy showers for a time early tonight with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder.

It will become largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers. A few showers may turn wintry on higher ground.

A cold night in mostly light to moderate north to northwest breezes which will be fresh to strong for a time near windward coasts. There will be lows of +1 to -2 Celsius with frost and a risk of icy patches.

There will be a cold and frosty start to Thursday. The day will be dry with sunny spells at first but cloud will build from the west as the afternoon wears on. Highs of 4 or 5 Celsius.

Light to moderate northwest breezes will back southerly during the afternoon and freshen near the west coast towards evening.