Much loved gentleman Edward Joseph Maguire mourned in Inver

The sudden death, after a short illness, of Edward Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver last week left the area in deep mourning.

The quiet gentleman of the area, Edward Joseph was very well respected over a wide area and lived his life in a manner which was an example for all.

He lived all of his 64 and a half years in the home place where he had many friends and never had a bad word for anyone. Edward Joseph enjoyed the company of others and his great life outside his family, was Gaelic football and the local St. Naul's GAA club.

After attending the local Keelogs National School, he was a very gifted and talented student at Donegal Town Vocational School, where he did his Group, Intermediate and Leaving Cert in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was one of few in his year to actually complete the Leaving Cert.

After completing his studies, he began his working life as a draughtsman with MA Doherty, Architects, and that was to remain his workplace until his retirement a number of years ago.

It was his voluntary work with St. Naul's GAA club that brought him in contact with so many people, and the many tributes paid to him in the last few days are testament to his qualities and the way he carried out his work with the club. He carried himself in those duties in a similar manner to the way he carried himself in life generally.

He was secretary for a number of years and for different terms including the years that Donegal won their two All-Irelands and also served as PRO and committee member and in later years acted as stats man for backroom teams.

The club paid tribute to his work with a guard of honour at his funeral at Ardaghey Church on Monday as his funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr. Morty O'Shea.

Predeceased by his brother, John Francis, just over four years ago, Edward Joseph is survived by his mother, Maggie Maguire (in her 102nd year); by his sister Bridget (Quigg), brother Michael; brother-in-law Pat Quigg; sister-in-law, Nuala; nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.