Logan Melly of Leitirmacaward shows the way with his unique cancer fund-raiser

Young Logan Melly of Leitirmacaward has set an example to everyone with his fund-raising event which has raised €1,500 for cancer.

Logan approached his parents a few weeks ago saying he wanted to do something to help people with cancer. He believed that if he could raise enough money, he could cure everybody (if only).

Logan had the idea of selling Christmas logs, etc., and to do so at a Christmas Market that was being held in Lettermacaward hall.

Dad Felix came up with the idea of 'Logan Melly's Take Your Pick'. For this Logan needed 25 prizes, one for every envelope, some including boo boo prizes. With the support of the local people, the prizes were donated and the project proved to be a huge success, with the final total of €1,500 raised, which he presented to the Oncology Unit of Letterkenny University Hospital.

A huge Na Rossa and Donegal supporter, Logan Melly deserves great credit for pursuing his fund-raiser for such a worthy cause.