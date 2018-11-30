Glasgow Celtic legend laid to rest in Gweedore

One of Celtic’s most successful players, Jim Brogan, was laid to rest in Magheragallon cemetery, Gaoth Dobhair on Thursday last following Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg.

Left back Brogan played for Celtic in 332 games between 1962-75 and scored nine goals for the club. He won seven league titles, four Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

He passed away recently at Moffat Street Care Home in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.

Born in June 1944, his wife , Joyce (née Roussin) is a daughter of Phil Roussin and the late Nellie Tim (née Boyle) Roussin, Strand Road, Middletown, Derrybeg.

Brogan joined Celtic from local side St. Roch’s and during a successful career, played in the 1970 European Cup Final and won four caps for Scotland.

After retiring from football Jim had built up a successful string of pubs in Glasgow and the Falkirk area.

He loved visiting Gaoth Dobhair and was well known in the area.