Bundoran to host new festival and cultural event' Atlantic Fest' in January

Bundoran is set host a brand new event ‘Atlantic Irish Fest’ early in the new year it has been confirmed this week.

The new event which is aimed at offering guests a unique take on Ireland and the chance to immerse themselves into the music and culture of Donegal.

The festival will take place from January 19 to 23 and the four day event coincides with the Milwaukee Irish Festival trip to Ireland.

Dr Niamh Hamill, cultural director of the festival and she said; “Lots of visitors to Ireland don't want a tourist experience, they want to immerse themselves in the local atmosphere.”

The festival program includes The Logues, The Henry Girls, and Johnny Gallagher and the Boxtie band.

The new event has been welcomed by Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth.

“We are delighted to have an event of this calibre in Bundoran in January,” said Mr Smyth.

“Our festival guests can look forward to an enjoyable, authentic visit to our beautiful town and see exactly what makes the town tick mid winter.”

The programme that is lined up is an impressive one with activities that are bound to please everyone.