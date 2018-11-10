Today's weather for Donegal and the north west

This morning saw a cool and bright start and bright sunshine in mid morning but a mix of cloud not far away either.

Met Éirean are forecasting scattered heavy showers, especially in northwestern parts but it will be dry much of the time. Cool in afternoon temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh along the coast.



It will be cool tonight with a mix of clear periods and scattered showers. Overnight lows of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius with some grass frost developing in places and some mist also.



Sunday will be a cool, bright day with sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers at first, will become widespread in the afternoon and possibly prolonged in places with hail in some parts and the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in strengthening south to southwest winds, becoming strong and blustery by evening.