Donegal farmers advised to file returns ahead of deadline to avoid penalties

Donegal farmers have been advised to file their end of year tax returns on time to avoid been hit with high penalties fees.



The warning has been issued by Joseph Lambe, partner in IFAC’s Donegal office, in Raphoe.

“It is extremely important to ensure you are not late in filing your tax return in order to avoid incurring high penalty fees,”he said.

“It’s not too late to get advice from your accountancy firm to be certain that the returns are completed correctly.”

Mr Lambe acknowledged it has been a difficult year for farmers with dry weather leading to drought and the fodder crisis.

This is all the more reason that farmers should file on time to save money and put themselves in the best possible position to start 2019, he added.

The deadline for filing returns online is Wednesday next November 14