It's official former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford joins Donegal management

Donegal GAA have confirmed that former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford as a member of senior manager Declan Bonner’s management team for for next season.

The ex Mayo boss along with Naomh Ultan clubman Aaron Kyles are the new members of the Donegal senior management team for 2019.

This has been confirmed in statement from Donegal chairman Mick McGrath, this afternoon through PRO Ed Byrne.

The statement read; “CLG Dun na nGall wish to announce that following our successful year of 2018 that the following Coaching and Mentoring personnel of Karl Lacey, Anthony McGrath, and John McElhome shall leave the senior football backroom team. We thank them for their committed dedication to the development of our county squad.

We further announce that Stephen Rochford and Aaron Kyles shall join Declan Bonner’s coaching staff for 2019, we welcome both, and look forward to their involvement.

Declan Bonner is currently abroad on a work commitment, and we would request all members of the media to respect that.

Mick McGrath

County Chairman

CLG Dhun na nGall.